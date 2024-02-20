Live
Just In
DGP Ravi Gupta visits Sammakka Saralamma Jatara
Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, along with Additional DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, visited the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram, Mulugu district, on Monday and offered prayers to the goddesses. Later, the DGP held a meeting with nodal officers on the arrangements for the ongoing Jatara. On this occasion, Ravi Gupta said that the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is the largest tribal festival in Asia and that over 2 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. He instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the next four days of the festival.
The DGP said that traffic management is of prime importance in the conduct of the festival and directed the officials to deploy adequate personnel and take necessary measures to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. He also asked the officials to create awareness among the lower-level staff