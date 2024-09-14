  • Menu
DGP warns of stern action amid BRS’ dharnas

Hyderabad: In the wake of a series of dharnas conducted by the opposition BRS in the city, Director General of Police Dr Jitender warned that police...

Hyderabad: In the wake of a series of dharnas conducted by the opposition BRS in the city, Director General of Police Dr Jitender warned that police will take stern action against the law and order problems created by anyone. The DGP held a conference on Friday with Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda in view of recent developments. During the meeting, the DGP stressed that there should not be any compromise on the law and order situation in Tri-Commissionerates.

“Anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law. There shall be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana,” he said. Further, the DGP appealed to the people not to take the law into their hands. The image of Telangana police should be protected in all circumstances, he said.

