Dhanpal distributes Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Nizamabad: Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta participated as chief guest in Kalyanalakshmi & Shaadimubarak cheque distribution programme organised at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium Ambedkar Bhavan on Tuesdasy.

On this occasion, he said that he is happy to provide Lakhhund Padaha forms to the poor and middle class families under the financial assistance of the state government without the burden of girl child marriage. He said that there is, but our girls are eagerly waiting for the immediate implementation of Kalyan Lakshmi and Thulam gold guarantee given by the Congress government before the election.

Due to the reduction of 6% custom duty by the central government, gold prices have also decreased. He said that there will be a delay in the issue of checks and there will be no benefit if the money brought to Mitthi is half interest. They appealed to the government to release the checks within the period of two months after applying, after which checks were given to 388 beneficiaries of the South and North zones. City mayor, corporators leaders and others participated in this program.