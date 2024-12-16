Dhanurmasam fete at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: Dhanurmasam festivities are set to begin from Monday at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta. These celebrations will continue until January 14 of the coming month.

As part of Dhanurmasam, the Goda Devi Kalyanotsavam will be conducted in grandeur by the temple priests on January 13. Preparations for the Tiruppavai and Margali festivities, traditionally recited by Goda Devi, have already been completed by the temple’s priest team. A special group of priests has been brought in for the recital of the Pasurams (sacred verses) composed by Goda Devi. As part of these festivities, the Swati Nakshatra celebration (marking the birth star of the deity) will also be organized grandly on December 26.

Changes in pooja timings

As part of the festivities, changes have been made to the temple’s morning pooja schedule, according to EO Bhaskar Rao. From Monday to January 14, the temple will open daily at 3:30 am. From 3:30 to 4:00 am, Suprabhatam (morning prayers) will be performed. From 4 am to 5 am, Thiruvaaradhana and Bala Bhogam offerings will take place. From 5:00 to 5:45 AM, Tiruppavai Seva will be conducted, followed by Theertha Prasadam Goshti. From 5:45 to 6:45, the deity will undergo Nijabishekam (sacred bath), and from 6:45 to 7:15, Sahasranama Archana (chanting of 1,000 names) will be performed. Devotees will be allowed Sarva Darshanam (general viewing) from 7:15 AM onwards.

Tiruppavaiat northern hall

Every day, from 5 am to 5:45 am, the Tiruppavai programme will be conducted in the northern hall of the temple’s front mandapam (main hall), where the idol of the Goddess will be placed. The priests will recite Pasurams written by Goda Devi, commemorating Sri Ranganatha Swamy, and Tiruppavai celebrations will be held.

Each morning, amidst the auspicious chants of female devotees offering mangalaharathi, the priests will narrate the context and details of the hymns sung by the Goddess in praise of Sri Ranganatha Swamy.

Goda Kalyanam will be held at 7 pm on January 13, and Odi Biyyam ceremony will take place at 11:30 am on January 14.