Dharani panel moots tribunal

Hyderabad: Stating that the Dharani portal will be made more accessible to the common man and steps will be taken to revamp the revenue department, the Revenue Minister said on Friday that the committee formed on Dharani suggested setting up a tribunal for settlement of land disputes and those important laws related to land should be consolidated into a single law.

Minister Srinivas Reddy had a meeting with Dharani Committee members M Kodanda Reddy, M Sunil Kumar and Madhusudan at his office in Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Friday.

The Minister said that the committee thoroughly examined the RoR Act in 18 States after discussing it with land related experts and officials in the State. He disclosed that besides strengthening the Dharani portal created by the flawed 2020 RoR Act, changes and additions are going to be made to the Dharani portal in a manner that is easily understandable to all so that it is accessible to the common people. It was suggested that clear instructions were already issued to solve the land problems placed in Part-B by the previous government, and it was suggested that more rapid steps should be taken to solve these problems.

The Minister said that lakhs of families across the State were facing land problems, and many families were split due to the Dharani portal brought by the previous BRS government. He revealed that after the completion of the parliamentary election process, when he visited Khammam district at the field level, he noticed that more than two hundred families in every village were facing land-related problems. In order to alleviate these problems, there is a need to revamp the Dharani portal and make changes in the laws related to land related matters, and necessary steps have already been taken in this direction.

The Minister said that people faced many problems due to the Dharani portal, which was brought by the previous government in haste without any study, and his government was giving top priority to solving these problems. As per the promise given in the election, immediate steps were being taken to clean up the revenue system.

A five-member committee was constituted to study the problems arising due to the implementation of the Dharani portal, and the recommendations made by this committee were discussed at length in Friday’s meeting.