Dharani portal turning out to be killer machine: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday has strongly condemned the TRS government for failing to resolve massive errors in the Dharani portal which are leading to suicides of many farmers.

Addressing meetings in different villages in the Suryapet district as part of Congress Rythu Rachabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra, on the 15th day, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Dharni portal is proving to be a 'killer machine' for farmers. He said that the faulty Dharani portal has created disputes over 25 lakh acres of land in Telangana and so far, many farmers have either committed suicide or made an attempt after they lost their land.

Citing an instance, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that a farmer from Kajjarla village in Talamadugu Mandal of Adilabad district, Jaipal Reddy and his son Charan, attempted suicide after they were attacked by local TRS leaders to grab their 8 acres of land. He said TRS leaders were trying to take advantage of the discrepancies in the Dharani portal to claim ownership of land owned and possessed by Jaipal Reddy's family for the last 36 years. One Abdul Ghani and TRS leader Asif allegedly attacked Jaipal Reddy and Charan in an attempt to grab their land. With Revenue Officers supporting the TRS-backed land grabbers, the farmers were upset and attempted suicide. They are now undergoing treatment at RIMS, Adilabad.

Calling the Dharani portal a total failure, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the portal has created immense problems and disputes. He said that the small and marginal farmers were badly hit due to Dharani and the disputes forced many farmers to end their lives.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appears to have introduced the Dharani portal to help TRS leaders grab land in their areas. In a majority of cases, TRS leaders tried to take advantage of glitches in the Dharani portal to grab the farmers' land. Backed by local Revenue and police officials, the TRS leaders attacked farmers and took illegal possession of land," he said.

He said that farmers would never forgive CM KCR and other TRS leaders for snatching away their lands. He said the Congress party would not remain a mute spectator to such a large-scale grabbing of land. He said that the Congress party would fight on behalf of the farmers until the Dharani portal is banned.

Reddy pointed out that the Warangal Declaration, unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6, promises to ban the Dharani portal. "The next Congress government will ban Dharni and introduce a new revenue system wherein farmers will have total control and possession of their lands. We will ensure that farmers do not face any kind of dispute about their land," he said.

Uttam Kumar appealed to all farmers to support the Congress party which had promised to implement the Warangal Declaration of their welfare. Stating that the Congress party was all set to return to power in the next Assembly elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the crop loans of up to Rs. 2 lakh would be waived off in a single take and small, marginal and tenant farmers will be given financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per acre annually. Most importantly, he said that the Dharani portal, as promised in the Warangal Declaration, would be scrapped to protect the interest and land of Telangana farmers.