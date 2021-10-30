Dharani working effectively: Prashant Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Friday stated that the revolutionary Dharani programme in the field of land administration launched in the State a year ago was being implemented effectively in the district. He said that the Dharani portal, launched by the government with great ambition to solve land problems and provide prompt services to the people, have been successfully implemented in the district.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the completion of the one year of Dharani portal, the Collector said that Dharani is a secure, hassle-free, tamper-proof, innovative, state-of-the-art online portal that provides non-discriminatory services, providing one-staff solutions to land-related transactions. The people of the district are taking advantage of the services provided with a good vision, a transparent revenue system and records by CM KCR, he added.

In the past, there were only a few sub-registration offices in the district. Registration of agriculture lands have been carrying out in all tahsildar offices in the district, he informed. The registration process as well as mutation will be completed in a very short time if the slot is booked in Dharani portal, he explained.

During the last one year, there were 28,700 sales transactions, 15,373 gift deeds, 4,052 successions and 2,501 mortgage transactions were done through Dharani portal in the district and added that 11,873 pending mutations have been cleared, 10,361 special land matters, 64,88 Prohibition list issues and 1,733 court cases have been resolved. Stating that there are 31 types of modules available in Dharani, he advised people to utilise them in order to solve the land related problems. DPRO P Srinivas also participated in the press meet.