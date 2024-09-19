Dharur Ravi condemns BJP leader for threat to Rahul Gandhi

Live
Mahabubnagar: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) social media coordinator Dharur Ravi has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by Delhi BJP leaders, including former MLA Tanveer Singh, against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Ravi criticised the BJP government for failing to take action against Singh, who publicly threatened Rahul Gandhi and made derogatory comments about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Ravi also denounced Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who offered a Rs11 lakh bounty for anyone who brings Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. He called the comments “dangerous” and “unacceptable in a democracy.”
In response to these inflammatory statements, Ravi announced that the Congress party will launch state-wide protests across Telangana. He declared that effigies of BJP leaders would be burned at every mandal center, demanding that the BJP government take immediate action against its leaders.
Ravi warned that if such rhetoric continues, Congress workers would respond with protests and direct action. He expressed confidence that both the BJP and Shiv Sena will face a strong backlash in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, as the people will hold them accountable for their leaders’ offensive remarks.