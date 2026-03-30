Dharur villagers step forward for life-saving blood donation camp

Mahabubnagar: A blood donation camp was organised at Shakti Complex in Dharur mandal headquarters with the support of the Government Blood Bank, Gadwal. The programme was conducted under the leadership of blood donor organiser Dharur Ravi and witnessed participation from local residents and volunteers.

The camp was inaugurated jointly by Gadwal Area Hospital Superintendent Naveen Kranti, Dharur village Sarpanch D. R. Vijay Kumar, and former Sarpanch Srinivas Reddy. The organisers ensured proper medical arrangements and supervision throughout the camp, facilitating safe and efficient blood collection.

Addressing the gathering, Sarpanch Vijay Kumar stated that donating blood was equivalent to saving lives and urged people to come forward voluntarily for the noble cause. He highlighted that accident victims and critically ill patients often depended on timely blood transfusions, and such camps played a vital role in meeting emergency requirements.

He further encouraged the public to cultivate the habit of donating blood on special occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries, turning personal milestones into opportunities to help others. The initiative received a positive response, with around 20 units of blood collected during the camp. Organisers termed the turnout encouraging and appreciated the willingness of donors.

Medical officials present at the camp explained that a single unit of donated blood could benefit multiple patients, as it could be separated into various components including plasma, platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. This process enabled doctors to treat different medical conditions more effectively.

The event was attended by former Sarpanch Srinivas Reddy, Journalists’ Union state leader D. Shyam, reporter Kamsali Ravi, Seetharamulu, Naushad, Sridhar, Bhaskar Reddy, Ramakrishna, Balaraju Naidu, Chakali Ravi, Sanjeev, Gopi, Dasaratham, Savaranna, Parusha, Blood Bank PRO Rakesh, medical staff, and several local residents.