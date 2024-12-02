  • Menu
'Dhee' Show Choreographer Kanha Mahanti Arrested in Drugs Party Bust

Dhee Show Choreographer Kanha Mahanti Arrested in Drugs Party Bust
Highlights

Kanha Mahanti, popularly known as Kanna, a choreographer associated with the renowned TV show 'Dhee', was arrested during a drug raid at an OYO hotel in Madhapur.

Hyderabad: Kanha Mahanti, popularly known as Kanna, a choreographer associated with the renowned TV show 'Dhee', was arrested during a drug raid at an OYO hotel in Madhapur. The raid was conducted during a party hosted by architecture professional Priyanka Reddy.

Acting on reliable intelligence, police apprehended four individuals, including Kanha and Priyanka, for consuming drugs at the party. Investigations revealed that the drugs, including MDMA, marijuana, and other substances, were procured from Bengaluru.

Law enforcement authorities are expanding their investigation to identify the sources and networks involved in supplying the narcotics. This incident highlights the growing concerns about drug abuse and underscores the police's commitment to curbing such illegal activities.

