Diesel thieves flee after seeing cops during theft

Narketpally: Tension prevailed on the Narketpally–Addanki Highway on Friday late night when diesel thieves targeted a parked lorry on the outskirts of Narketpally. Alert locals, upon noticing the theft in progress, immediately informed the police. Sensing the arrival of the police, the culprits abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene. The police seized an Innova car, approximately 1,000 litres of diesel, and a mobile phone from the spot. According to officials, the gang has been focusing on stationary lorries during night hours to carry out diesel thefts. A case has been registered, and police teams have launched a search to nab the absconding offenders.