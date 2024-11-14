Digital services at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam: All branches of Bhadrachalam Sitarama Chandra swamy Devasthanam are being computerised and connected with online services. Accommodation rooms. Earned services are already available to devotees online. Devasthanam is introducing digital services with complete transparency giving priority to infrastructure for devotees.

16 AC cottages, AC and non-AC rooms in Sri Ramanilayam, Soumitri, Sri Ramasadanam have been made available to the devotees to book them online. As many as 24 types of puja services have been put online. The response from devotees is encouraging.

A few VIPs and VVIPs used to corner the tickets for pujas to the main idols held on Sunday. But by keeping those tickets online, common people are also being benefited. A large number of devotees regularly buy tickets online for Suprabhata Seva performed in the early morning and Pavalimpa services performed at night.

Digitalisation has put paid to any corrupt practices by the staff.

MLA Dr T Venkat Rao launched the digital services in the temple on Wednesday. Now, tokens for Annadanam are distributed to the devotees from 9.30 am till 3.30 pm. There were allegations of misuse of these tokens as well as protocol tokens.

“Digitalisation will check corruption and irregularities, ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the devotees. Under no circumstances should ordinary devotees be troubled. That is why we are running these services,” informed EO Ramadevi.