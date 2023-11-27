Digvijay: It was YSR’s vision, which transformed Hyderabad into IT hub

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh credited former unified AP chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy for transforming Hyderabad into a global IT hub. He said that it was his vision which placed the city along with Bengaluru on the global map.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, while emphasising that it was Congress that fulfilled the promise of separate Telangana, assured that once the party comes to power in the State, it will implement all the promises of the Bifurcation Act.

Describing the ‘paper leak’ issue as a mini-Vyapam scam, Digvijay Singh felt that this reflected the scale of injustice done to the unemployed youth of the State. He said that to resolve these matters which have engulfed the State, Sonia Gandhi had announced six guarantees.

Over the issue of his devotion to the Ram Mandir, he clarified that he had also contributed monetarily to the construction of the temple but was against mixing up religion and politics. Stressing the need for separation of religion and politics, Digvijay alleged that, unlike the BJP, the Congress was against division politics based on religion.