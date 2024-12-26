Dil Raju Discusses the Future of Telugu Cinema in Meeting with CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), shared his optimism about the increasing recognition of Telugu cinema on a national scale. After a significant meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Dil Raju spoke about the industry's ambition to expand globally.

During the meeting at the Command Control Room, Dil Raju conveyed the Chief Minister's vision, explaining that the government aims to elevate Telugu cinema to an international level. "CM Revanth Reddy stressed the need for us to take Telugu cinema to global heights. The discussions focused on how we can collaborate to foster industry growth and ensure its success worldwide," said Dil Raju.

He clarified that the conversation did not cover issues like ticket rates or benefit shows but was instead centered on how to make Telugu cinema more prominent on the global stage. The Chief Minister also assured that the government would work towards setting up the necessary infrastructure to make Hyderabad a top destination for international film productions.

"It was one of the best meetings I’ve had. The Chief Minister has a clear vision for Telugu cinema’s future, and he wants the industry to receive respect at the national level while operating globally," Dil Raju mentioned.

He also pointed out that the meeting reinforced the need for cooperation between the film industry and the government. "Both the industry and the government are coming together. While Telugu films are being produced here, other language films are also being shot in Hyderabad. The government will ensure that all arrangements are in place for world-class film productions," he said.

Dil Raju also shared that CM Revanth Reddy encouraged the industry to take a more active role in social issues, including anti-drug campaigns. "The Chief Minister asked us to use our influence to promote social causes, and everyone in the industry agreed to support this initiative," he added.

The meeting concluded with industry leaders expressing their gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for fostering such a productive dialogue, believing it would lead to significant developments in the future of Telugu cinema. Dil Raju also noted that the meeting was not focused on the Sankranti films but on the long-term growth of the industry and its global aspirations.