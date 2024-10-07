Dispute escalates between SPM, Lorry Association

Kagaznagar: The dispute between Sirpur Paper Mill (SPM) owners and Kagaznagar Lorry Associations in Komaram Bhim district has escalated once again. Representatives of the association are demanding that mill owners increase the rental prices of lorries in accordance with the increased diesel petrol prices and implement other demands. Notably, negotiations held in this regard on Friday night, failed.

With this, the representatives of the Lorry Association stopped the loading and unloading of paper products in the mill. The mill produces about 300 tonnes of paper every day and the owner sells the products to other States. This process stands to be affected.

Meanwhile, workers and the townspeople are demanding that the authorities, leaders of various parties and the SPM Association hold discussions on the increase in prices and take steps to prevent disruption to the production of the mill.

Kagaznagar Lorry Owners Welfare Association President Kishore Babu clarified that the strike will not end until their legitimate demands are implemented, but the management has decided that there is no intention of increasing the prices.

In addition, on Saturday, district officials held discussions with the representatives of the Lorry Association at the local sub-collector’s office. On the other hand, a heavy police presence was arranged at the paper mill and lorry association to prevent clashes.