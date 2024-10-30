Live
Dist judge opens community meditation centre
Nizamabad: District Judge Sunitha inaugurated a community mediation centre at the old DEO office in Khalilwadi, Nizamabad, on Tuesday. She highlighted the importance of using these centres for quick resolution of minor disputes.
Unlike the past, where village elders resolved small issues locally, people now approach police stations and courts, causing delays and family distress.
The community mediation centres aim to provide quick solutions, offering people a place to discuss and settle disputes easily.
Four centres have been established in the district, with locations in Bodhan, Armoor, DLSS office, and the new centre at the old DEO office.
Mediators at these centres will call both parties, discuss the issue, and settle it on the spot.
The decisions made here are final and binding. People can visit the nearest centre to resolve their issues promptly.The event was attended by Senior Civil Judge Srikanth Babu, Court Superintendent Purushotham Goud, and others.