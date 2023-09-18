Distribution of clay Ganesha idols under the auspices of Lions Club of Mulugu and Indian Red Cross Society Mulugu.

Under the auspices of the Mulugu Lions Club of Mulugu District, in collaboration with Gangishetti Satyanarayana Iron Hardware, the Mulugu District clay Ganapati idols distribution program has been undertaken for the past nine years.

This year 250 clay Ganesha idols were distributed by the Indian Red Cross Society and 250 clay idols by the Lions Club of Mulugu. As part of environmental protection, the uses of clay Ganapatis are explained to the people and awareness is given to use clay Ganapatis. Mulugu district DMHO and Indian Red Cross Chairman Dr. Allam Appiah and Mulugu DSP Ravinder participated in the clay Ganapati distribution program as chief guests and distributed clay Ganapati idols to the peopleIndian Red Cross Chairman and DSP Ravinder said worshiping and immersing clay Ganapati does not pollute the air and water does not pollute.

He said that due to the use of color Ganapati, the environment will be polluted and many changes will occur due to which many problems will arise for the life of living beings. That is why all the people are also going to worship and immerse the earthen Ganesha. He felicitated the members of the Lions Club and the members of the Indian Red Cross Society, Mulugu, who have been carrying out the program of clay Ganapati idols for the past nine years.

Indian Red Cross Vice Chairman Gangishetti Srinivas, Secretary Chunchu Ramesh, District Presidents Kotte Rajireddy, Lions Club members Boinapalli Sridhar Rao Sanikommu Ravinder Reddy, Pulho Ramesh, Adepu Raju, Red Cross members Kothapalli Pochanna, Anwar Madhusudan, Gangishetti Raju, were present in this programGampa Ravinder Komuravelli Harinath and Paidipalli Raju, Ajay, Jumma and others participated in this program