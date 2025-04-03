Distribution of fine rice must be done smoothly

Khanapur: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has ordered the officials to ensure that the process of distribution of fine rice in the district goes smoothly.

The Collector visited the ration shop in Mamada mandal center of Nirmal district on Wednesday and personally distributed fine rice to the beneficiaries.

She inspected the quality of the fine rice allocated to the ration shop, inquired whether the rice stocks were available as per the quota. The stock register was checked and whether the rice stock was available as per it. The process of distributing rice to ration card holders through biometrics was observed.

On this occasion, the Collector made key instructions to the officials. He ordered that strict measures be taken to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the distribution of fine rice undertaken by the government. He suggested that a planned approach be taken to ensure that the stocks of fine rice are available in all ration shops across the district. The process of distributing fine rice has started in the district from Tuesday and the officials were advised to work hard to ensure timely distribution of fine rice to the beneficiaries.

Tehsildar Srinivas, Civil Supplies Department officials, dealers, staff and others participated in this programme.