Distribution of Maize Seeds to Farmers at Agricultural Research Center

Nagar Kurnool: In Palem Agricultural Research Center, Bijnapally Mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the All India Maize Research Institute and the Maize Research Center in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, conducted a program to distribute high-yielding DHM 17 maize seeds.
KVK Coordinator Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy highlighted that the current market conditions are favorable for maize crops, with varieties like DHM 17 offering high yields. He advised farmers to choose quality seeds and follow effective management practices to achieve better harvests.
Agricultural Scientist Dr. Samatha Parameshwari explained that the All India Maize Research Institute and the Maize Research Center at Rajendranagar are jointly working to expand the area under maize cultivation. She said As part of this initiative, DHM 17 seeds are being distributed free of charge, with 8 kg provided per acre to the farmers.
KVK scientists from Palem, along with farmers from villages such as Parvatapur, Vasantapur, Khanapur, and others, participated in this event.