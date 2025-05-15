District Administration Intensifies Road Safety Measures to Prevent Accidents: Collector Santosh Leads Joint Action Plan

Gadwal: In a strong move to prevent road accidents across the district, District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed all officials to act with complete dedication and a sense of responsibility.

On Thursday, the District Road Safety Committee meeting was held at the IDOC Conference Hall, where the Collector, along with District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. Srinivasa Rao and officials from various departments, reviewed measures related to road safety.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector emphasized the need to take all necessary precautions to eliminate any possibility of accidents. He instructed officials to identify accident-prone zones (black spots) along the Beechupalli to Pullur junction stretch and conduct a joint inspection with the Police and National Highways officials by Monday, following which immediate action should be taken.

The R&B Department was specifically instructed to install hazard signs, warning boards, and repair damaged culverts along the Erravalli to Gadwal road. He also noted that the speed breakers on the Gadwal-Raichur road were excessively high and could cause accidents. He asked for them to be reconstructed according to safety standards to ensure both convenience and safety for drivers.

The Collector directed officials to ensure proper lighting, clear signboards, and adequate barricading at check posts during nighttime. He also emphasized that roads around check posts should be smooth and surroundings kept clean to provide a better environment for travelers.

Further, he called for installation of CCTV cameras wherever necessary and to repair any non-functional ones. Importantly, he stated that not just police officers, but also engineering department officials should be present at accident sites. This would help analyze the root causes of the accidents and plan preventive measures accordingly.

He instructed departments to submit proposals for temporary repairs where urgently required. Highlighting the presence of liquor shops along highways and accident-prone zones such as Jamulamma Road, he asked Excise Department officials to inspect these areas thoroughly.

The Health Department was directed to ensure that ambulances are readily available near accident-prone areas for immediate medical response.

The Collector stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments including Police, Roads & Buildings (R&B), Panchayat Raj, and National Highways to effectively prevent road accidents.

Participants in the meeting included DSP Mogilayya, R&B Executive Engineer Pragathi, Panchayat Raj Engineer Damodar Rao, District Transport Officer Venkat Ramana Rao, District Medical and Health Officer Siddappa, National Highways Project Director Himansh Gupta, and officials from the Excise, Police, Panchayat Raj, and R&B departments.