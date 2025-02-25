  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

District Agriculture Officer Ensures Adequate Fertilizer Supply for Farmers

District Agriculture Officer Ensures Adequate Fertilizer Supply for Farmers
x
Highlights

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Sakriya Naik has assured that the government has an adequate stock of chemical fertilizers and emphasized the importance of keeping supplies readily available for farmers.

Gadwal: District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Sakriya Naik has assured that the government has an adequate stock of chemical fertilizers and emphasized the importance of keeping supplies readily available for farmers.

On Tuesday, he inspected the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) fertilizer warehouse in Aiza town and expressed satisfaction with the stock levels.

Single Window Chairman Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy, Secretary Mallesh, and Fertilizer In-charge Srinivas presented the stock records to the officials. The DAO verified that the stock values in the register matched those in the warehouse and instructed officials to place an indent for additional stock if needed.

He directed fertilizer shop owners in the mandal to ensure all types of fertilizers are available for farmers without any difficulties. He warned that any complaints regarding fertilizer shortages would not be tolerated.

The DAO also stressed that Urea bags must be sold at the government-fixed price of ₹266.50. Strict action would be taken against any shop selling fertilizers at higher rates.

Mandal Agriculture Officer Janardhan and other officials accompanied the DAO during the inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick