District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi and Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar launch "Coding School" at Gopalpet KGBV

Wanaparthy District: At a time when technology is developing rapidly, students need to be proficient in coding and technology, said District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi.

On Friday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar along with inaugurated the Coding School under the auspices of Newton School of Technology at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Gopalpet mandal center. Students studying in class 9 at KGBV were given the opportunity to learn this course. Computers and a digital board were installed in the classroom so that students can learn Python coding.

Speaking, the Collector said that students should improve their grasp of technology from now on. He said that Python coding will be taught online for three months. He said that students should ask the trainers in this live streaming and get any doubts cleared.

Everyone should learn programming through this coding school. He said that everyone should take advantage of this course, which will be taught for three months. He said that after completing the course, those who have mastered it will be given certification. He said that those who have shown good talent in the course will also get an internship opportunity. So, he advised everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

Later, the Collector inspected the room where the cooking utensils are stored in the school and checked that the cooking utensils are of good quality. He said that when the utensils arrive, they should be unloaded in the presence of the students and that this should also be recorded in the registers. He advised the students to make the dishes tasty and that after the cooking is completed, the supervisors should serve them to the students only after they have eaten.

DEO Abdul Gani, District Agriculture Officer Govinda Nayak, DGCO Subhalakshmi, Tahsildar Tilak Reddy, MPDO, MEO, officers, staff, and others participated in the program.