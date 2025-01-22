District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Emphasizes Government's Commitment to Transparent Welfare Scheme Distribution

Wanaparthi District: As part of the second day of the Gram Sabhas held to implement government welfare programs, a ward Sabha was held in the 14th ward of Wanaparthi Municipality. District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, local legislators Thudi Megha Reddy and Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar participated as chief guests.

Addressing the Gram Sabha, the Collector said that people applied during the public administration seeking sanction of welfare schemes and the officials visited such applications at the field level from January 16 to 20 and prepared a list of eligible people.

He said that Gram Sabhas and ward Sabhas were organized from January 21 to 24 to find out in the presence of the people whether there were any objections to the list prepared and whether there were any eligible beneficiaries.

He said that the officials have re-prepared the list of eligible persons at the field level with the aim of ensuring that only the genuine beneficiaries receive the welfare schemes. He said that if there are any further changes or additions to this list, the opinions and suggestions of the people will be brought in the presence of the people.

He said that the names in the list prepared by the officials regarding these four schemes like Indiramma Manzanu, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa, and issuance of new ration cards are being read out by the Panchayat Secretary in the Gram Sabha. He said that if anyone is eligible in the list read, but they have to raise objections in the Gram Sabha itself, then such names will be removed. Similarly, if there are any eligible persons whose names have not been received yet, they will apply again and be examined and sanctioned.

He said that the selection of beneficiaries is a continuous process and if any genuine beneficiaries are to apply, they should apply in the Gram Sabha or at the Public Administration Service Center in the mandal.

Local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy said that the six guarantees given by the government will be implemented in a non-partisan and transparent manner so that every real beneficiary gets the benefits of the scheme. He said that immediately after the formation of the government, free bus travel for women and Arogyasri insurance of Rs 5 lakh were increased to Rs 10 lakh. Later, he said that two more guarantees will be given to the poor up to 200 units of free electricity and a gas cylinder for Rs 500. He said that another guarantee of Rs 2 lakh farmer loan waiver was waived off to 23 lakh farmers at once.

As part of the guarantee given by the government, the state Chief Minister will launch four more welfare schemes on January 26, namely Indiramma Mananu, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, which will provide Rs 12,000 per year to landless poor laborers, Rythu Bharosa, which has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per year, and distribution of new ration cards. He said that these welfare schemes will be provided only to the truly deserving people and that these village assemblies will be held with the approval of the people to benefit only the deserving ones.

He assured that welfare schemes will be sanctioned to everyone who is eligible and that there is no need to worry about the names not being in the list. Those who do not have names should apply either in the village assembly or in the Public Administration Service Center. He said that two other promises such as increasing the support pension from 2000 to 4000 and financial assistance of Rs. 2500 to poor women are pending, and they will also be implemented as soon as the financial situation of the state improves.

He assured that necessary development programs will be taken up soon in the villages.

There is a school in the 14th ward where State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy studied, and the CM himself will come to Wanaparthy and lay the foundation stone for its development with Rs. 70 crores.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar said that gram sabhas are being held to ensure that only the truly eligible beneficiaries receive welfare schemes. He advised the people to express their objections to the list in the gram sabha itself.

RDO Subrahmanyam, Municipal Commissioner Poornachandar, Municipal Chairman Puttapakala Mahesh, Vice Chairman Pakanati Krishna, Wanaparthy Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Srinivas Goud, local councilor Brahmachari and ward people participated in the program.