District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that all precautions are being taken to avoid any problems in the purchase of paddy

Wanaparthy District: State Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy, State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari along with DGP held a video conference with District Collectors on Thursday regarding purchase of paddy and appointment of teachers through DSC.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of the state said that this time the farmers will be given an additional Rs.500 per quintal for thin type of paddy and suggested that thin type and doddu type of grain should be purchased separately. He said that strict action should be taken against the buying centers or mills that extract taru as talu taru. It is advised to take measures to ensure that the grain does not get wet during the rains, but also to take measures to send the grain to the mills from time to time.

C.M.R.Rice ordered not to allocate rice to mills that do not give hundred percent.

D.Sc candidates have been ordered to complete the examination of the documents within two days as the recruitment documents will be handed over at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on 9th October.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, who participated in this video conference, said that steps have been taken to establish more than 300 purchase centers in the district. He said that a specific number will be assigned to each buying center and the rice bags will be stamped with the number of the buying center along with the details of small amount of paddy type of grain. He said that steps will be taken to inform the relevant buying center about the weather report six hours in advance so that the grain does not get wet. Sufficient mining bags, tarpaulins, mobile paddy drying machines and string separating machines will be made available at the purchase centers, he said. He said that a complaint center and control room will be set up in the district so that if any farmer claims that the paddy type of paddy is thin type of paddy, then steps will be taken in such a way that the agriculture area officer or mandal agriculture officer will be ready with a micrometer to solve it immediately. He informed that 1,87,097 acres of paddy has been cultivated in the district, out of which about 3.89 lakh metric tons of thin variety and 1.4 lakh metric tons of any grade of rice are likely to be harvested.

Speaking on the D.Sc, he informed that in two days, the verification documents of the candidates called in the ratio of 1:3 will be examined and the appointment of teacher posts will be completed according to the vacancies in the district.

District S.P. R. Giridhar, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue m. Nagesh, Rural Development Department Officer Umadevi, Agriculture Officer Govind Naik, Civil Supply Officer Kashi Vishwanath, D.m. Irfan, Cooperative Officer Prasad Rao, Marketing Officer Swaran Singh, Additional D.RDO Aruna, DSP Venkateswara Rao,RTO manasa

and other officers participated.