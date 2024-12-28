District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi visited the paddy purchase center on a surprise visit

Live
Just In
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi inspected the IKP paddy purchase center set up on the outskirts of Kalvarala village in veepanagandla mandal. He said that loading should be done as soon as the specified moisture content is reached.
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi inspected the IKP paddy purchase center set up on the outskirts of Kalvarala village in veepanagandla mandal. He said that loading should be done as soon as the specified moisture content is reached.
He said that farmers should not be kept waiting for long. He wanted all kinds of measures to be taken so that farmers do not face such inconvenience or difficulties at the purchase centers. He instructed the PPC in-charge to record the details of how many farmers are bringing paddy to the purchase center and how much they are bringing in the register.
He wanted to take steps to ensure that the truck sheet is sent to the paddy mill as soon as the loading is done and the paddy is sent to the mill, and that steps should be taken to immediately release the cash to the farmers.
Veepanagandla MPDO Srinivas, other officials and others were with the collector.