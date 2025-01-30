District Collector Announces Job Drive for Unemployed Youth – Interviews on January 30

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has announced that a job drive will be conducted to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district.

On Wednesday, the Collector unveiled the Telangana Skills and Knowledge Center (TSKC) job drive wall poster under the auspices of M.A.L.D. Government Degree College in his chamber at IDOC. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of skill development for youth to secure better job opportunities. He urged eligible candidates to make the most of this opportunity.

The job drive, organized by Newland Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., will be held on January 30 at 9:30 AM at the Virtual Classroom of M.A.L.D. Government Degree College. Candidates will undergo interviews, and eligible candidates will be selected for employment.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates aged 18 to 23 years

Intermediate (MPC & BiPC) pass-outs from 2022, 2023, or 2024

Degree graduates or those who have failed in 2022, 2023, or 2024

B.Sc. Chemistry graduates from 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024

Final-year students of 2025

Proficiency in Telugu and basic understanding of English is required

Salary & Benefits:

Selected candidates will receive an annual salary of ₹2,00,000/-. Additionally, intermediate students will be given special assistance for higher education, along with free transportation, subsidized canteen meals, and night shift allowances.

The District Collector encouraged all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity.

Event Attendees:

The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, College Principal Sheikh Kalandar Basha, IQAC Coordinator Radhika, and TSKC Coordinator Sattemma, among others.