District Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials for Swift Resolution of LRS Applications

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed officials to expedite the resolution of Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications. During his visit to Bingi Doddi village in Aija Mandal on Tuesday, the Collector reviewed the field-level inspection process of LRS applications through a mobile app.

The District Collector emphasized the need for proper examination of applications as per government-issued directives and stressed the urgency of registering all application details online. He advised that all relevant factors such as survey numbers, plot application numbers, road width, Inam land, and overseer permissions must be fully considered. He also directed Panchayat Secretaries to review road details, correct documents, and upload latitude-longitude data from all four sides. Additionally, Assistant Engineers (AEs) are to assess the availability of water resources, and Revenue Inspectors must conduct surveys to distinguish between government and private land.

The Collector recommended that the LRS process be completed transparently and that officials should follow the procedure from L1 to L2 accurately. He also suggested organizing special training programs to ensure officials are well-informed about the LRS process and avoid any errors. The Collector urged the officials to resolve LRS applications swiftly and thoroughly.

Later, the Collector inspected the tentative layout applications submitted under TS-bPASS in Aija and Vaddepalli municipalities. He reviewed the site and inquired with officials about aspects such as the approach road, water supply system, drainage system, electricity supply, and revenue NOC.

The Collector also inspected the site for the Integrated SC/ST School in Vaddepalli Mandal. Earlier, he conducted a field inspection of the bridge from Aija to Kurnool, along with officials from relevant departments. During the inspection, the Collector inquired about the depth of the stream and alternative routes. He questioned the officials regarding the bridge's repairs and its width. The Collector instructed municipal officials to remain vigilant during the rainy season and to halt vehicle movement if the stream flow reaches dangerous levels. He also sought estimates for the bridge and road details. The Collector directed officials to stay alert during heavy rains, monitor the situation regularly, and take immediate action if tanks or ponds breach or if roads are damaged.

The program was attended by Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi Reddy, District Town Planning Officer Kurmanna, DPO Shyam Sundar, Tehsildar Jyothi, Srinivas Sharma, R&B EE Pragati, and officials from Revenue, Engineering, and Panchayat Secretaries.