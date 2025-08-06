Live
- Samsung widens One UI 8 beta access in India with next week’s update rollout
- Delhi govt directs PWD to seek fresh Cabinet nod for Barapullah Phase-3 cost overruns
- Trump Shares Thoughts on the Republican Party’s 2028 Standard-Bearer
- Kerala police seize ambergris worth Rs 2.5 crore, two held
- District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection at Basti Hospital, Stresses Improved Public Healthcare Delivery
- BRSV Leader Demands Suspension of Transport Officials Over Unsafe School Buses in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Assam govt committed to eradicating child marriage by 2026: Himanta
- Udupi-Inspired Summer Camp Held in North Carolina
- OPPO Reno14 Series: Performance That Powers Real Life
- Hiroshima at 80: Remembering the Day That Shaped a World Order
District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection at Basti Hospital, Stresses Improved Public Healthcare Delivery
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized that medical staff in government hospitals must be available to the public and provide quality...
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized that medical staff in government hospitals must be available to the public and provide quality healthcare services.
On Wednesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Gandhi Chowk Basti Hospital located in the district headquarters. During the inspection, he reviewed the doctors' attendance, OP registrations, staff presence, number of deliveries conducted, vaccination status, availability of medicines, and other key aspects.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed officials to ensure that all essential medical services are available within the district itself. He stressed that no patient should be forced to travel to Kurnool or other regions for treatment. He instructed that childbirths must be conducted in government hospitals and called for efforts to increase the number of institutional deliveries.
The Collector also directed ANMs and ASHA workers to closely monitor pregnant women and create awareness about precautions to be taken during risky pregnancies. He instructed that proper supervision must be maintained until safe delivery and that accurate registration of Antenatal Care (ANC) should be done for all expectant mothers. In case a pregnant woman migrates to another location, a proper report must be prepared and maintained in list form.
He also stressed that essential medicines must be readily available for patients and the hospital premises should be kept clean. Immunization programs should be implemented without fail, and necessary stocks of medicines for seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya must be maintained.
District Medical Officer Siddappa, Dr. Madhurya, medical staff, and concerned officials participated in the inspection.