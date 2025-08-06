District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection at Basti Hospital, Stresses Improved Public Healthcare Delivery

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized that medical staff in government hospitals must be available to the public and provide quality healthcare services.

On Wednesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Gandhi Chowk Basti Hospital located in the district headquarters. During the inspection, he reviewed the doctors' attendance, OP registrations, staff presence, number of deliveries conducted, vaccination status, availability of medicines, and other key aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed officials to ensure that all essential medical services are available within the district itself. He stressed that no patient should be forced to travel to Kurnool or other regions for treatment. He instructed that childbirths must be conducted in government hospitals and called for efforts to increase the number of institutional deliveries.

The Collector also directed ANMs and ASHA workers to closely monitor pregnant women and create awareness about precautions to be taken during risky pregnancies. He instructed that proper supervision must be maintained until safe delivery and that accurate registration of Antenatal Care (ANC) should be done for all expectant mothers. In case a pregnant woman migrates to another location, a proper report must be prepared and maintained in list form.

He also stressed that essential medicines must be readily available for patients and the hospital premises should be kept clean. Immunization programs should be implemented without fail, and necessary stocks of medicines for seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya must be maintained.

District Medical Officer Siddappa, Dr. Madhurya, medical staff, and concerned officials participated in the inspection.