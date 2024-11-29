District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection, Ensures Quality Meals for Students

Gadwal: On Friday, District Collector B.M. Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Gadwal to review the midday meal program. During his visit, the Collector examined the quality of meals and joined the students for lunch.

The Collector inspected the food being served, the kitchen equipment, stockrooms, and the quality of stored items, including rice, eggs, vegetables, and pulses. He verified whether meals were being prepared according to the prescribed menu and questioned the kitchen staff about the day's menu. He instructed that students must be served meals strictly in line with the menu and emphasized the use of fresh and quality ingredients for cooking.

The Collector also advised maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen and utensils at all times and directed that substandard rice, vegetables, or other food items should not be accepted from suppliers. He urged the mess committee to inspect the quality of food daily and asked teachers and cooking staff to ensure no negligence in meal preparation. Officials and staff were instructed to pay special attention to providing nutritious meals to students.

The Collector interacted with the students to understand their experience with the meals and whether they were being served according to the prescribed menu.

Prominent attendees included ZP CEO Kanthamma, District Veterinary Officer Venkateshwarlu, Principal Bhavani, teachers, and others.