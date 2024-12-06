District Collector Emphasizes Loans for Employment Generation Among Youth

Gadwal: The district Collector B.M. Santhosh, has urged bankers to actively provide loans to unemployed youth to promote self-employment.

On Friday, the Collector conducted a special review meeting on loan approvals in the video conference hall of the Collectorate, alongside DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Additional Collector Narsinga Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that as part of the Chief Minister's visit to Wanaparthy district on December 21, bank loans will be distributed to unemployed youth to enable self-employment opportunities.

He instructed bankers to facilitate loans under central government schemes such as Mudra, PM EGP, PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANidhi, and SME schemes for the unemployed youth of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The Collector reviewed the details of loans sanctioned by various banks from September 22 to date.

He emphasized that the district's loan disbursement target of ₹100 crore should be achieved by December 20. Efforts are underway to organize Loan Melas, Job Melas, and Skill Development Programs to provide sustainable employment opportunities to the youth.

The meeting was attended by LDM Ayyappa Reddy, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateshwarlu, CGTMSE Assistant General Manager Murthy, and other bankers.