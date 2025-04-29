District Collector Orders Foolproof Arrangements for NEET UG 2025 Examination

Gadwal: To ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of the NEET UG 2025 examination in the district, District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements without leaving any room for mistakes.

A district-level coordination committee meeting regarding the NEET UG 2025 examination was held on Tuesday at the IDOC Conference Hall. Addressing the meeting, the Collector emphasized that the exam, scheduled to be held on May 4 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, must be conducted in a seamless manner ensuring that students face no inconvenience.

Recalling the allegations raised during last year’s examination, the Collector stressed the need for strict measures this year to avoid any shortcomings. He informed that the exam will be conducted at three government institutions in the district: the Government Boys High School, Government Girls High School, and the Government Junior College.

A total of 1,029 candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Students will be allowed entry into the exam centers between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Biometric verification of candidates will be conducted at the centers. He instructed that students must bring their admit cards along with a valid photo ID, and strictly warned against bringing electronic devices, mobile phones, wallets, or gold jewelry into the examination centers.

The Collector further instructed that control rooms and CCTV cameras be set up at the centers, along with adequate security arrangements. He directed police officials to ensure safe transport of question papers from banks to exam centers and safe dispatch of answer sheet bundles to post offices after the exam.

Additionally, first-aid centers should be set up at the examination centers with ORS packets and essential medicines readily available. He also emphasized the importance of uninterrupted power supply, instructing the electricity department to make the necessary arrangements in advance. The Municipal Commissioner was advised to ensure availability of clean drinking water, functional toilets, and proper sanitation at all exam centers.

For any queries or issues, students can contact the toll-free helpline number 9100901606.

Highlighting the significance of the NEET exam, the Collector said that it is not only a state-level but a nationwide examination, and even a minor mistake at a single center could affect students across the country. He urged all officials to work in coordination to ensure the successful and error-free conduct of the examination.

Key officials present at the meeting included SP Srinivasa Rao, DSP Mogalaya, DEO Abdul Ghani, Chief Superintendent Devender Reddy, Electricity Department EE Ramesh Babu, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, school principals, bank officers, and other departmental officials.