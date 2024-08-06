District Collector Orders the Commencement of LRS Applications Scrutiny

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed the concerned officials to begin the scrutiny of applications under the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS). On Tuesday, a review meeting was held in the conference hall of the Collector's office, focusing on LRS applications with the relevant officials.



During the meeting, the District Collector emphasized the need for efficient handling of LRS applications in the district. He inquired about the total number of applications under LRS, the number of teams established, their distribution methods, the required number of personnel, and the classification of applications by municipality and gram panchayats.

The Collector informed that applications would be submitted to teams consisting of Revenue Inspectors, Town Planning Supervisors, and Assistant Engineers from the Irrigation Department for each village and municipality. Field-level inspection teams will receive training under the supervision of the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). Measures will be taken to ensure that these teams conduct timely field verifications. The officials will be provided with login IDs to review LRS applications online. The Collector instructed the officials to work towards the complete resolution of all LRS applications.

Subsequently, the Collector reviewed the details of the Swachhata and Haritha (Clean and Green) program being undertaken by the municipalities.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, AO Veerabhadrappa, Irrigation EE Srinivas, District Town Planning Officer Kurmanna, Municipal Commissioners, and other related officials participated in the meeting.