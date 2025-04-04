District Collector Orders Upgrades to Government Hospital for Better Healthcare Services

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to enhance the efficiency of government hospital operations to ensure top-quality medical services for the public.

On Thursday, the Collector visited the Government Area Hospital in Gadwal, inspecting various departments, including male and female wards, ICU, pediatric section, radiology lab, emergency treatment unit, physiotherapy center, and the hospital premises. He interacted with patients to gather feedback on the medical services being provided.

During the visit, the Collector instructed officials to take necessary measures to improve the quality of treatment offered by doctors. He also assessed the site for the UDID camp (Unique Disability ID), reviewing construction costs, estimated expenses, and required equipment. Additionally, he examined the layout map and application details, directing officials to prepare a report containing the list of 21 standard disability equipment and civil infrastructure requirements.

In the radiology lab, he reviewed the functionality of CT scan, X-ray, mammography, ECG, 2D Echo, and physiotherapy equipment, inquiring about their operational status. The Collector emphasized the immediate activation of the CT scan machine, instructing technical and infrastructure support to be arranged, along with an uninterrupted power supply. He directed electricity department officials to ensure continuous power availability.

To raise awareness about mammography and similar medical services, he instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to organize educational campaigns. Stressing the importance of doctor availability, he ordered strict adherence to attendance schedules and mandated monthly reports on doctor attendance. He also directed the recruitment of additional medical staff where necessary.

The Collector examined outpatient and referral registers in the casualty ward, emphasizing that all essential medical services should be provided within the hospital itself to reduce external referrals. He also instructed hospital authorities to install sufficient seating arrangements for patients and their families in the hospital premises.

To improve parking facilities, he recommended the construction of a dedicated parking shed and the implementation of organized vehicle parking. The Collector reiterated that all required medical services should be made available within the hospital for the benefit of the public.

The inspection was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, DMHO Dr. Siddappa, Hospital Superintendent Indira, TSMIDC EE Jaipal Reddy, ADA Ramesh Babu, medical officers, and hospital staff.