District Collector Warns: Stay Alert for the Next Two to Three Days Amid Heavy Rains

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi directed the officials to take steps to repair roads and canals affected by rains and pay special attention to sanitation.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has directed the officials to be vigilant for the next two to three days to avoid any loss of life or property due to heavy rains in Wanaparthy district.

On Monday morning, everyone held a video conference with the mandal and special officials from the Collectorate conference hall and directed them on the damage caused by the rains and the urgent measures to be taken now.

Although heavy rains have been recorded in the district, the officials and staff have been appreciated for taking preventive measures so far without any loss of life. He advised to be vigilant for another two or three days and also prepare proposals on the losses incurred so far and submit them by tomorrow evening. He ordered that the restoration of roads and repairs of canals should be done quickly. It is advised to identify the houses which are in ruins and move the families living in them to safe places. They said that they should give notices to those who need it and get rid of them. It has been suggested that applications should be taken for compensation from the owners of the houses that have already collapsed due to rains, Panchnama and GPS photos should be taken at the field level and proposals should be prepared and sent. It is suggested to provide facilities to those shifted to the relief camp.

It is advised to take precautions to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases due to rains. From now on Tuesday and Friday two days a week dry day programs have to be organized. It is suggested that people should also be made aware of things like sanitation, heating and cooling water and drinking it.

The draft electoral roll should be placed in the Gram Panchayats on 6th September

As part of preparation for local elections, ward wise electoral roll was prepared and draft electoral roll was distributed on 6th September in all Gram Panchayat buildings, MPO, MPDO, D.P.O It is suggested to take measures to put it in the offices. It is suggested to hold a meeting with the representatives of the political parties at the mandal level on September 10 and explain the electoral roll.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue m. Nagesh, RDO Padmavathi, Special Officers, Tehsildars, MPDOs, MPOs and others participated.