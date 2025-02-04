Live
Just In
District Health Department Conducts Awareness Program on National Deworming Day 2025
An awareness program on National Deworming Day - 2025 was conducted at the District Medical and Health Office for medical officers and healthcare staff.
Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa announced that on February 10, 2025, Albendazole tablets will be administered to children aged 1 to 19 years across all government and private schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, and Anganwadi centers by medical staff, teachers, and Anganwadi workers.
He further stated that children who miss the deworming tablet on February 10 due to unavoidable reasons will be given the tablet on February 17, 2025, as part of the mop-up round.
Dr. Siddappa explained the dosage as follows:
Children aged 1-2 years should take half a tablet of Albendazole crushed and mixed with water.
Children aged 2-3 years should take one full tablet of Albendazole crushed and mixed with water.
Children aged 3-19 years should chew and swallow one full tablet of Albendazole.
He highlighted that children with worm infections may suffer from anemia, malnutrition, loss of appetite, weakness, restlessness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and underweight conditions.
Benefits of Albendazole Tablet Administration:
Prevents anemia and improves nutritional intake
Enhances concentration, learning ability, and attendance in school
Reduces the spread of worm infections in the environment
The awareness program was attended by Program Officers, Dr. Tanveer Rizwana (District Immunization Officer), Dr. Prasoon Rani (District Maternal and Child Health Officer), Dr. Raju (Program Officer, NCVBDC) along with district medical and health staff including K. Madhusudan Reddy, J. Tirumalesh Reddy, T. Varalakshmi, and various Primary Health Center medical officers, health staff, and RBSK program healthcare personnel.