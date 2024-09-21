District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Children's Vaccination Program

Nagar kurnool: On Saturday, District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik inspected the immunization program for children, conducted by the district health department, at various health sub-centers under Palem Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.

These centers included Karukonda, Lingasanipally, and Parvathayapally in Tadur Mandal. He provided several instructions to the staff and reviewed the quality of vaccines being administered at the field level. Dr. Naik emphasized that parents or guardians should be informed about the details and benefits of the vaccines given to their children, especially those protecting against life-threatening diseases. He also instructed the staff to clearly communicate the date for the next scheduled vaccine. Participants in the inspection included Mid-Level Health Provider Dr. Narayana, Health Extension Officer Badam Rajeshwar, Vaccine In-charge D. Kumar, Female Health Workers Vijaya, Padma Yadamma, Haimavathi, and ASHA workers.