Live
- Water and Soil Management Training for Nagarkurnool Agriculture Officers
- Certificate Verification for KGBV Teaching Staff Recruitment Completed in Nagarkurnool
- District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Children's Vaccination Program
- Grand Til Oil Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Swamy at Nandi Vaddeman Village
- Immediate Arrest of Former AP CM Jagan and Officials Demanded for Defiling Tirupati Laddu: BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy
- District Collector Urges Completion of Oil Palm Cultivation Target
- Special Action Plan for Re-enrolling Dropout Students into Schools as per the District Collector's Orders
- Tributes Paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji by BRS V district Coordinator on His Death Anniversary
- Hyderabad set to witness biggest Dandiya event
- 996 persons nabbed red-handed by she teams during Ganesh Visarjan
Just In
District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Children's Vaccination Program
On Saturday, District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik inspected the immunization program for children, conducted by the district health department, at various health sub-centers under Palem Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.
Nagar kurnool: On Saturday, District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik inspected the immunization program for children, conducted by the district health department, at various health sub-centers under Palem Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.
These centers included Karukonda, Lingasanipally, and Parvathayapally in Tadur Mandal. He provided several instructions to the staff and reviewed the quality of vaccines being administered at the field level. Dr. Naik emphasized that parents or guardians should be informed about the details and benefits of the vaccines given to their children, especially those protecting against life-threatening diseases. He also instructed the staff to clearly communicate the date for the next scheduled vaccine. Participants in the inspection included Mid-Level Health Provider Dr. Narayana, Health Extension Officer Badam Rajeshwar, Vaccine In-charge D. Kumar, Female Health Workers Vijaya, Padma Yadamma, Haimavathi, and ASHA workers.