  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Children's Vaccination Program

District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Childrens Vaccination Program
x
Highlights

On Saturday, District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik inspected the immunization program for children, conducted by the district health department, at various health sub-centers under Palem Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.

Nagar kurnool: On Saturday, District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravi Kumar Naik inspected the immunization program for children, conducted by the district health department, at various health sub-centers under Palem Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.

These centers included Karukonda, Lingasanipally, and Parvathayapally in Tadur Mandal. He provided several instructions to the staff and reviewed the quality of vaccines being administered at the field level. Dr. Naik emphasized that parents or guardians should be informed about the details and benefits of the vaccines given to their children, especially those protecting against life-threatening diseases. He also instructed the staff to clearly communicate the date for the next scheduled vaccine. Participants in the inspection included Mid-Level Health Provider Dr. Narayana, Health Extension Officer Badam Rajeshwar, Vaccine In-charge D. Kumar, Female Health Workers Vijaya, Padma Yadamma, Haimavathi, and ASHA workers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick