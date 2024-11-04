District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Rajani Stresses Importance of Legal Awareness

V. Rajani, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, emphasized the significance of legal awareness among students. She was speaking at a legal awareness seminar organized by the District Legal Services Authority at the Government Junior College in Wanaparthy.

Rajani advised students to acquire knowledge of laws from a young age, alongside their education. She highlighted several key laws and regulations, including:

- Driving vehicles without a license is a criminal offense

- Wearing helmets is mandatory for vehicle riders

- Triple riding is punishable by law

- The POCSO Act provides stringent penalties for sexual offenses against minors

- Employment of child labor is illegal

Rajani also warned about the increasing incidence of cybercrimes due to rapid technological advancements and urged students to be vigilant.

She informed the audience about the free legal services provided by the Lok Adalat and encouraged them to utilize these services. The toll-free number for Lok Adalat services is 15100.

Sakhi Legal Council's Krishnaiah, Vice President of the Lawyers' Association, emphasized that numerous laws exist to address women's issues, and utilizing these laws can bring significant benefits.

Narendra Babu, lawyer, Lavanya, Vice Principal, faculty members, students, and Lok Adalat staff attended the seminar.

