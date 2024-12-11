Live
- Women now own 20.5 pc of MSMEs in India, startups surge in tier 2 and 3 cities
- 9 in 10 Indian firms say cloud transformation fuelling AI adoption: Report
- Lokayukta Cracks Down, Seizes Illicit Assets Worth Crores
- PBKS' Shashank excited to share field with Aussie star allrounders Stonis & Maxwell
- Cyclonic Storms over the Bay of Bengal: Karnataka to Witness Heavy Rainfall
- RS adjourned for the day amid govt-Oppn face-off over Jagdeep Dhankhar, Soros issues
- Low-calorie, low-fat snacks see growth as millets surge in India
- Jharkhand Guv announces 33 pc govt job quota for women in Assembly
- iPhone SE 4 to Feature 48MP Camera: All You Need to Know Ahead of 2025 Launch
- K Pawan Kalyan Deputy Chief Minister’s speech at Collectors Conference
Just In
District Legal Services Authority to provide free aid
Those in need of free legal aid and advice can call the district legal services authority on landline number 2202250 or toll-free number 15100
Wanaparthy: Those in need of free legal aid and advice can call the district legal services authority on landline number 2202250 or toll-free number 15100. The relevant district legal services authority or the taluka legal services authority will arrange for panel lawyers to attend the phone call and provide the necessary advice.
On Tuesday Sunita, the District Principal Judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, announced steps to apply for legal assistance online via 15100, 2202250 and the NALSA website. She unveiled flexi boards that provide information in the presence of judges and panel lawyers.
The boards will be set up in bus stands, railway stations, schools, colleges, marketplaces and other areas with high traffic to ensure the public is informed.