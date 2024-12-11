District Legal Services Authority to provide free aid

Wanaparthy: Those in need of free legal aid and advice can call the district legal services authority on landline number 2202250 or toll-free number 15100. The relevant district legal services authority or the taluka legal services authority will arrange for panel lawyers to attend the phone call and provide the necessary advice.

On Tuesday Sunita, the District Principal Judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, announced steps to apply for legal assistance online via 15100, 2202250 and the NALSA website. She unveiled flexi boards that provide information in the presence of judges and panel lawyers.

The boards will be set up in bus stands, railway stations, schools, colleges, marketplaces and other areas with high traffic to ensure the public is informed.