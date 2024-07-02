  • Menu
District Level Selections for Admission in 4th Class in Sports School at Prakasam Stadium Kothagudem were conducted

Kothagudem: District Level Selections for Admission in 4th Class in Sports-School at Prakasam Stadium Kothagudem were conducted* District level selections were conducted for admission in 4th class in Sports School at Prakasam Stadium Kothagudem.

Approximately 120 boys and girls from all mandals participated in these selections. Nine battery tests for all of them at the district levelwas conducted. In these tests, 14 boys and 10 girls from Bhadradri Kothagudem district were selected for the state level.

On the 9th and 10th of this month, district youth and sports officer K Sanjiva Rao said that they are being sent to the state level competition at Hakimpet Sports School. Stella garu and 15 others participated in this eventSuperintendent Uday Kumar, Tirumala Rao, Laxman archery coach Kalyan participated.

