District on alert as Covid JN.1 cases surge

1 Covid case reported this week in district, treated successfully

Currently, 2,724 Covid beds available across hospitals

20 isolation beds, 5 ICU beds at local hospital

Authorities urge people to not panic, follow precautions

Khammam: Amid reports of the Covid new variant JN.1 surfacing in various states, the district administration is preparing to address the evolving situation. In this regard, District Collector VP Gautham has issued directives to health officials, urging heightened vigilance and strict adherence to Covid preventive measures.

In a recent review meeting on Thursday, Collector Gautham emphasised the importance of early control measures and called for increased public awareness to curb the potential spread of the virus within the district. Officials reported that the district has not recorded any Covid positive cases since May this year.

However, the Collector stressed the need for comprehensive testing of individuals displaying Covid symptoms. Currently, there are 2,724 Covid beds available across government and private hospitals, and arrangements are underway to increase capacity if necessary.

To bolster the healthcare infrastructure, authorities are ensuring the availability of essential resources such as Covid drugs, oxygen, ventilators, PPE kits, and masks. Health officials have confirmed the readiness of 20 isolation beds and five ICU beds at the local hospital.

In a recent development, a Covid case with mild symptoms was identified a week ago. The patient, initially admitted for surgery, has since been discharged and successfully recovered at the Government main hospital. “There is no need to panic. People must follow all official instructions and take precautions,” said the Collector. Meanwhile, he conducted an inspection of the Primary Health Centre at Nelokondapalli mandal headquarters on Thursday. The visit, aimed at assessing preparedness and facilities, included the participation of District Medical & Health Officer Dr G Malathi and other officials.