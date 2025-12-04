District Police Honour SP Gaikwad With Grand Farewell Rally

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has been transferred and appointed as the DCP of the Hyderabad Task Force. During his two-year tenure, he earned a strong command over the district and implemented several impactful initiatives, leaving a distinctive mark on policing in the region. As part of his transfer, a grand farewell ceremony was organized in his honour.

Senior police officers of the district, speaking on the occasion, praised SP Gaikwad for his dedicated services to the people of Nagar Kurnool. They highlighted his significant efforts in reducing road accidents by implementing multiple preventive measures. They also noted that he effectively controlled the crime rate through strategic planning, strong supervision, and timely preventive actions.

SP Gaikwad was also appreciated for prioritizing police welfare throughout his tenure. He introduced various initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of police personnel, including regular health camps, sports meets to boost morale, and innovative activities to create a positive working atmosphere. These efforts earned him deep respect and affection from officers and staff across the district.

During the farewell at the SP office, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath was felicitated grandly. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that he would never forget the love and warmth shown by Nagar Kurnool police personnel. He added that his experience in the district brought immense professional satisfaction and valuable insights for his career.

Following the felicitation, a large rally was organized from the SP office, with officers and staff joining in huge numbers to bid him an emotional farewell. DSPs, CIs, SIs, civil police, AR personnel, SP office staff, and many others participated in the ceremony.

