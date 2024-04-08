District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath receives complaints in Nagar Kurnool Police Grievance Cell.

SP office said that six complaints were received during the public hearing held today at the SP office in Nagar Kurnool district center. District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath himself inquired about the issues from the complainants, After that, the concerned police officers of the district were ordered to do justice quickly. Among the complaints, three were land panchayats and one was related to marital disputes, while two were related to dispensation of justice, the district SP's office said in a statement.