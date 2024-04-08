Live
- Karnataka HC dismisses Congress MLA's plea to quash FIR in BJP worker murder case
- Deplorable that union govt has submitted false information to SC: Karnataka CM
- IPL 2024: Jadeja, Deshpande, and Mustafizur star in Chennai restricting Kolkata to 137/9
- There is nationwide sentiment in favour of NDA: UP CM Yogi at election rally in Wardha
- No state in India can compete with Andhra Pradesh in terms of welfare: Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Arvind Kejriwal would walk out of jail in a day if he joins BJP: Atishi
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath receives complaints in Nagar Kurnool Police Grievance Cell.
- FSSAI launches food safety drive in Delhi markets
- Assailants post 'celebratory video' after killing man in Hyderabad
- CBDT refutes reports on special drive to reopen tax cases on HRA claims
SP office said that six complaints were received during the public hearing held today at the SP office in Nagar Kurnool district center.
SP office said that six complaints were received during the public hearing held today at the SP office in Nagar Kurnool district center. District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath himself inquired about the issues from the complainants, After that, the concerned police officers of the district were ordered to do justice quickly. Among the complaints, three were land panchayats and one was related to marital disputes, while two were related to dispensation of justice, the district SP's office said in a statement.
