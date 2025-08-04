District to Host Talent Competitions for Students Ahead of Independence Day: Collector Santosh Releases Brochure.

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that student participation in talent competitions plays a key role in awakening awareness and creativity among students. He made these remarks during the release of a brochure for upcoming talent competitions organized under the auspices of the Praja Natya Mandali District Committee.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Praja Natya Mandali is conducting various talent competitions under the theme "Let’s Show Our Patriotism" to instill patriotic values in students across the district.

Speaking on the occasion at his chamber on Monday, Collector Santosh highlighted the importance of organizing engaging talent-based activities to help students overcome academic stress. He encouraged all students to actively take part in these competitions and strive for success.

According to the organizers, the competitions are scheduled as follows:

On August 6 and 7, for high school students, contests will be held in drawing, singing, essay writing, and elocution.

On August 5 and 8, intermediate students can participate in elocution and singing competitions.

Present at the brochure release event were:

Praja Natya Mandali District President Uppala Srinivas Reddy

District General Secretary S. Ashanna

District Leaders Thimmappa, Narasimha, Abhiram, Praveen, Elisha, and Rajesh

The event marks a collaborative effort to nurture talent and patriotism among youth in the district ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.