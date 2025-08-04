Live
- Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
- Judicial Commission on Kaleshwaram project holds KCR accountable for 'irregularities"
- Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise
- Elon Musk Receives $29 Billion Stock Award from Tesla
- District to Host Talent Competitions for Students Ahead of Independence Day: Collector Santosh Releases Brochure.
- Retired Teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy Felicitated by Aija All-Party Committee; Appointed as Honorary President
- Collector Emphasizes Swift Redressal of Public Grievances; Felicitated for Excellence in Governance
- BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements
- Gattu ZPHS Students Write to Telangana CM Over Lack of Basic Facilities, Demand Immediate Action
- Texas Democrats Leave State in Protest of GOP-Backed Redistricting Plan Supported by Trump
District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that student participation in talent competitions plays a key role in awakening awareness and creativity among students.
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that student participation in talent competitions plays a key role in awakening awareness and creativity among students. He made these remarks during the release of a brochure for upcoming talent competitions organized under the auspices of the Praja Natya Mandali District Committee.
As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Praja Natya Mandali is conducting various talent competitions under the theme "Let’s Show Our Patriotism" to instill patriotic values in students across the district.
Speaking on the occasion at his chamber on Monday, Collector Santosh highlighted the importance of organizing engaging talent-based activities to help students overcome academic stress. He encouraged all students to actively take part in these competitions and strive for success.
According to the organizers, the competitions are scheduled as follows:
On August 6 and 7, for high school students, contests will be held in drawing, singing, essay writing, and elocution.
On August 5 and 8, intermediate students can participate in elocution and singing competitions.
Present at the brochure release event were:
Praja Natya Mandali District President Uppala Srinivas Reddy
District General Secretary S. Ashanna
District Leaders Thimmappa, Narasimha, Abhiram, Praveen, Elisha, and Rajesh
The event marks a collaborative effort to nurture talent and patriotism among youth in the district ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.