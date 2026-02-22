Divine grandeur unfolds as Kodavatanch temple re-consecration draws massive devotee turnout

Bhupalpally: Thegrand re-consecration of the historic Kodavatanch Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was held with great religious fervour and devotion on Saturday. The sacred ceremony took place under the leadership of MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and District Collector Rahul Sharma.

The rituals were conducted by Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami along with Vedic scholars, who performed the re-consecration of the idol of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy with deep devotional reverence and strict adherence to scriptural traditions. Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, elaborate rituals were performed in the yagashala, including kumbhabhishekam and maha purnahuti, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who attended as the chief guest, stated that those who perform righteous deeds are always blessed by God. He announced that the State Government had sanctioned Rs 12.15 crore for the development of the temple and assured that he would strive to secure additional funds to improve facilities for devotees.

Following the formal proceedings, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Siri Shetty paid obeisance to the deity and performed special pujas. The consecration ceremonies were carried out in a solemn and grand manner in accordance with Vedic scriptures.