DIWALI BONANZA: TG govt hikes DA by 3.64%

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a hike in the DA (Dearness Allowances) by 3.64 per cent as “Diwali Gift’ for its staff and issued the orders to this effect. The enhanced DA will be deposited in the employees’ salaries account in November.

As per the order, the government revised the DA from 22.75 per cent of the basic pay to 26.39 per cent from July 2022. The employees have been demanding the release of all the pending 5 DAs and the government has recently agreed to revise one DA in view of the financial challenges being faced by the state.

The enhancement of a single DA would alone put a burden of Rs 200 crore on the state exchequer every month, officials said, adding that the DA would be released to all government employees including teaching and non-teaching staff of Aided Institutions and teaching and non-teaching staff of universities who are drawing pay in the Revised Pay Scales 2020, the order said.