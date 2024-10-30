Diwali celebrations at Alphores School

Mancherial: Early Diwali celebrations were held with grandeur at Alphores Smart School in Mancherial town on Tuesday.

Special pooja was performed to Goddess Lakshmi. As part of this programme, a lamp decorating competition was organised for parents. On this occasion, the chairman of the school, Dr V Narender Reddy, said that Diwali festival is very special in everyone’s life.

He explained to the students the uniqueness and uniqueness of Diwali festival.

It was explained that by repeating the festival of Diwali, everyone will worship Goddess Lakshmi and get auspicious results. He suggested that everyone should celebrate Diwali in a way that protects the environment and the responsibility of protecting the nature lies with the students who are the future citizens of India. Principal, teachers, parents and students participated enthusiastically in this programme.