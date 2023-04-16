DK Aruna demands 5,000 houses for poor in Gadwal

Gadwal : National vice president of the Bharatiya Janta Party DK Aruna has demanded the State government of Telangana to build 5,000 houses for the poor and distribute the same to all the eligible beneficiaries in the district at the earliest.

While addressing a press meet organised at DK Bunglow in Gadwal on Saturday, the BJP leader slammed KCR for failing on his promise of constructing 5,000 houses for the poor in the district.

"During the past 9 years the KCR government which promised to construct 5,000 double bedroom houses could not even construct 500 houses till date. There are at least 4,000 poor people who are having no shelter and the government is making tall claims that they have constructed 500 double bedroom houses. Even these houses are given to those people who are already having houses. So, the entire double bedroom scheme is a big farce by the government to fool the people and it is not really implemented to benefit the houseless poor, "observed the BJP leader.

The BJP leader levelled allegations that the present government had taken back land pattas given to poor homeless people by earlier government when she was a Minister, in the name of providing double bedroom houses but till date they have not got the houses.

"Gadwal district has not witnessed a single development during the past 9 years. The raods are pathetic, no eligible person had got the double bedrooms nor had got land to construct a house. If not the Nettampad project which was constructed during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, today the entire Gadwal district would have been an arid dry fallow land. It is because of my fight as an opposition MLA today we could at least get the district status to Gadwal region," she said.

"What all little development that is being witnessed in the villages has happened only with the central government funds and the state government has done nothing for the development of the district during the past 9 years," the former Minister observed.

The BJP national vice president said that the BRS government and its leaders have no moral right to ask vote, unless they fulfil their promise of providing 5,000 houses to the poor shelter less people of the district. She demanded a while paper from the state government as to how much funds they have spent on double bedrooms in Gadwal and how many of them are completed and how many have been distributed to the eligible poor.

The BRS leaders remember welfare schemes like Rythu Bhandu, Sheep distribution, Dalita Bhandu and others only when the elections are nearing. Once the elections are over, they completely ignore the people.