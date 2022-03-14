DK Aruna tears into KTR's water supply cut threat

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president D K Aruna lashed out at the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao for threatening to cut power and water supply to the Secunderabad Cantonment while speaking in the State Assembly.

In a statement here on Sunday, she said making such threatening statements in the State Assembly towards the defence authorities is highly objectionable, and a case of treason should be filed against the Kalvakuntla family members, she demanded.

She asked whether Telangana is a Kalvakuntla fiefdom to cut power and water supply in the defence areas.

She said that earlier Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had made objectionable comments saying that Indian soldiers have retreated between Indo-China border making baseless allegations against the defence forces. She further asked for reasons behind TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha making anti-national statements that Jammu and Kashmir are not an integral part of the country.

"It shows the arrogance of Kalvakuntla family to make objectionable statements and comments against the soldiers standing guard at the Indian borders." She said that the country would be relieved of the burden if such anti-India forces leave the country.