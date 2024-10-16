DME crunch ails medical colleges, hosps across State

Hyderabad: The shortage of additional DMEs is affecting the functioning of the medical colleges and teaching hospitals in the State as the incharges are made to take on the responsibilities in the absence of full-time ADMEs.

The State government had established 34 medical colleges, and 34 teaching hospitals have been attached to these colleges. Generally, the officials of the level of additional DMEs are appointed as principals of the colleges and superintendents of the teaching hospitals.

The State requires 68 additional DMEs to cater to the colleges and the teaching hospitals, but presently only 64 posts have been approved by the government so far. Though there is approval from the government, there is no appointment leading to incharges like superintendents and principals calling the shots in these institutions. Presently, there are only 17 officials who are working as additional DMEs in the State.

According to officials, the government had increased the retirement age of the professors from 60 to 65 years. However, the retirement age with regard to the administrative staff still remained 60 years. This has resulted in keeping the regular promotions of the additional DMEs pending, said a professor working in a teaching hospital. The professor said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the government, which they had assured to discuss in the Assembly, and also increased the retirement age to 65 years. It has been six months since the bill was passed in the Assembly, but there were no concrete steps taken, the professor said, adding that though the seniority list was released, there was no momentum on the appointments.

The senior official said that the incharges, who are principals and superintendents, are unable to take key decisions in the absence of the regular additional DMEs. These incharges are sending every report to the DME, who in turn is sending them to the government for approval, which is taking a lot of time. Some of the incharges are said to be not keen on the given responsibilities as they feel that they will not be able to do their primary duties.