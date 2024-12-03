DMHO Dr. S.K. Siddappa Calls for Increased Palliative Care Admissions and Improved Patient Services

Gadwal: In a review meeting held today at the District Medical and Health Office at 12 PM, Dr. S.K. Siddappa, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), emphasized the need to increase the number of admissions for palliative care. The meeting focused on various health services at the district hospital, including palliative care, elder care, mental health clinic, NCD clinic, cervical screening, and other related departments.

The hospital staff and doctors were briefed on the services and procedures for patient admissions and outpatient services. Dr. Siddappa specifically mentioned the need to gather details of cancer patients in the district and to ensure that those in need are admitted for treatment. He also recommended that home care staff visit low to medium-level patients at their homes to provide necessary treatments. For patients requiring further care, ambulances should be used to transfer them to the district hospital.

Additionally, Dr. Siddappa suggested that patients with hypertension and diabetes from primary health centers in the district should receive follow-up care and be provided with necessary medications. He assured that there would be monthly review meetings to assess the progress.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Vamsi, Dr. Pradeep Kumar, and DPC Shyamsundar, who all contributed to the discussion.